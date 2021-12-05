Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $179.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $394,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

