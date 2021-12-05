Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

