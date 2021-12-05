Liberum Capital Boosts Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target to GBX 533

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 533 ($6.96) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:OCI opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Thursday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 264.24 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a market cap of £669.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other news, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

