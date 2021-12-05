Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $205,624.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00315760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

