Litecoin (LTC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Litecoin has a market cap of $10.71 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.91 or 0.00314602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Don-key (DON) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,123,382 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

