Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $97,031.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.60 or 0.99684768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035336 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00804938 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

