LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

LPSN opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

