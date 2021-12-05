Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $54,843.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,851,883 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

