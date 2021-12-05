LOCGame (LOCG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $1.15 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,198,630 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

