Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Trimmed by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Loews worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.