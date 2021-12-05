Loki (LOKI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,333.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08551878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00319852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.11 or 0.00932649 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00079530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.22 or 0.00411935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00372587 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

