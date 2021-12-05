Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.79

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and $2.11 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

