Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.59

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 29920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 784,364 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

