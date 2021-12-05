Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $485.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.24.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $435.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

