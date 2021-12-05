Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,660 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

LYEL opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

