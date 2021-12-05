Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $70.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Lyft has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

