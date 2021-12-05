Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

