Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $269,435.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.56 or 0.08379305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00078887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.96 or 0.97855263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002563 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

