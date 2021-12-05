Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

