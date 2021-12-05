Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.