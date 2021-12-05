Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as low as $6.58. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 8,690 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

