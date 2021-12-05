ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. 163,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

