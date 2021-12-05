Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.89

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 846,150 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of £2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

In other news, insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn sold 1,000,000 shares of Marechale Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

