Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

