Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

MRVL stock traded up $12.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,023,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,351. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.28.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

