Master Contract Token Hits One Day Volume of $33,097.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $33,097.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.58 or 0.08482255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00078545 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00098461 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

