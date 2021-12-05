Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $322.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.59 and a 200 day moving average of $357.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

