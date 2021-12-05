Matt Abernethy Sells 1,645 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.68 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

