Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.38 on Friday. Maximus has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

