Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.77. 99,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

