Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.77. 99,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
