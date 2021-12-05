Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:MED traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.04. The stock had a trading volume of 109,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 12 month low of $183.46 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

