MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 69,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.57. MediWound has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in MediWound by 198.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediWound by 47.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

