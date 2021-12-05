MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 150% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $7,946.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

