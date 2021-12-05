Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

