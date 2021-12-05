Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

MEI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 174,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

