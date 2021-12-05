Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Price Up 3.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) shot up 3.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.52. 1,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

