Metronome (MET) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $91,059.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,626,367 coins and its circulating supply is 12,454,173 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.