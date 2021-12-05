Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

