Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PAE were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the second quarter valued at $5,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

PAE stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. PAE Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $689.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.13 million. PAE had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

