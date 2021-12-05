Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $102,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

