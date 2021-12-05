Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $91,000 in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

