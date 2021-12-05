Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $96,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 127,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 318,188 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.28. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

