Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $109,000 Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $700.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.54. AMERCO has a one year low of $420.72 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

