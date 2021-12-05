Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $109,000 Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UHAL opened at $700.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.54. AMERCO has a one year low of $420.72 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33.
About AMERCO
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
