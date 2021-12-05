Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,797 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,641.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 206,904 shares of company stock worth $2,181,791 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

