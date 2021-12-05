Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 8,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after buying an additional 1,833,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 531,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other HyreCar news, President Brian Allan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

