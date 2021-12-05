MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

