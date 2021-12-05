Michael L. Hollis Purchases 2,200 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.