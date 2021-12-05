Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 292,316 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,129,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

