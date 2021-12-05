Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 820,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.