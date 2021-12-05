Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $145,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $107.26 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

